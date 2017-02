BRUSSELS Dec 5 Belgian foreign minister Steven Vanackere will become finance minister in a coalition government to be sworn in on Tuesday, a source close to Belgium's coalition talks said on Monday.

Vanackere, a Christian Democrat of Flemish origin, previously served as minister of public companies and institutional reform and then as foreign minister. He will replace Didier Reynders, who has been Belgium's finance minister since 1999.

