BRUSSELS Feb 7 Belgium's economy ministry has delayed for a second time the release of inflation figures for January because unions and employer groups cannot not agree on the new composition of the consumer price index.

The data are now scheduled for release on Tuesday Feb. 11 at 1400 CET (1300 GMT).

The release was initially scheduled for Janury 30, a day before EU and euro zone inflation figures were published, and then pushed back to Friday Feb. 7.

Every time the basket is adjusted, government, unions and employer representatives need to clear changes, which would impact indexed wages in the country. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)