BRUSSELS, June 13 Belgian insurers are
increasingly being squeezed by a combination of low interest
rates and high guaranteed payouts on life products, which could
become a concern if the circumstances persist, the Belgian
central bank said on Thursday.
Average guaranteed return rates on Belgian life insurance
products fell to 3.17 percent at the end of 2011 from 4.5
percent in 1999, but falling interest rates and lower coupons on
bonds held by insurers could mean tighter margins, the central
bank said in its annual review of the Belgian financial sector.
"We have to pay attention to low interest rates. If they
remain so low it could lead to problems and we have to see how
we can deal with that," Belgian central bank governor Luc Coene
said.
The central bank said that, as a response, insurers were
increasingly looking to enter the long-term financing market, an
area banks are leaving because of new capital adequacy rules.
But this could also prove problematic, said Belgian central
bank director Mathias Dewatripont: "The question is do they have
the expertise to do this and do we have to adjust regulation?".
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)