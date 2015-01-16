BRUSSELS Jan 16 Belgian regenerative therapy company Bone Therapeutics said on Friday it planned to float on the Belgian and French stock markets in a initial public offering expected to raise 20-25 million euros ($23.4-29.3 million).

The company, founded in 2006 and with two products in clinical development, is listing to secure funds for its trials and eventual product commercialisation. The flotation itself is scheduled for early February.

Bone Therapeutics received 10 million euros at the end of last year from existing shareholders as well as the Belgian and Walloon region's holding vehicles.

This group of investors has already committed to buying 10 million euros of the newly issued capital.

Bryan, Garnier & Co. will act as global coordinator and Kepler and Bank Degroof joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the offer.

Bone Therapeutics's most advanced product, PREOB, uses a patient's own cells to provide treatment for osteonecrosis, non-union fractures and osteoporosis. For the first two indications, PREOB is already in phase III trials, normally the final regulatory hurdle before a product can be approved.

Its other product, ALLOB, is an off-the-shelf treatment derived from the cells of donors.

Its pipeline is designed to target severe unhealed fractures and fraction prevention for people with fragile bones. ($1 = 0.8545 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)