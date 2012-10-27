UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BRUSSELS Oct 27 Four Belgian tourists were killed when a tourist bus had an accident near the Jordanian city of Aqaba, the Belgian foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Of 18 passengers on board with passports from Belgium or Luxembourg, another six were severely injured and the status of eight more was unknown, the ministry said in an emailed statement. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Jason Webb)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders