BRUSSELS, July 12 Belgium's Dutch-speaking
region of Flanders cannot impose Dutch as the language for
international employment contracts, as doing so would hinder the
free movement of workers, an adviser to the European Union's
highest court said on Thursday.
Advocate General Niilo Jaaskinen said in a legal opinion
published by the court that there was no pan-EU rule harmonising
the use of languages in employment contracts, but that a law
such as the Flemish decree could discourage employees coming
from outside Belgium or the Netherlands.
Jaaskinen's opinion related to a case in which a Belgian
court asked the European Court of Justice if a Flemish decree,
which stipulates that all employment contracts be drafted in
Dutch, breached EU law.
The opinion is not binding on the ECJ judges, who will rule
on the case in the next few months, but such recommendations are
followed in the majority of cases.
"Contractual freedom must be respected in that the employee
may agree to use a language specific to his working environment
which is different from his own and from that used locally,
especially where the employment relationship takes place in an
international context," the Advocate General wrote in his
opinion.
He said the objectives of the Flemish decree -- the
protection of employees, effective judicial supervision and the
protection of the language -- could also be achieved by other
means.
The case is based on a complaint by a Dutch national working
in Belgium, whose employment contracts were written in English,
but after being dismissed in 2009 sought higher severance
payments, saying the Flemish law meant his contract was null and
void.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)