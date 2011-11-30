BRUSSELS Nov 30 Belgium's new austerity budget deal is "a budget of liars", a junior government minister said on Wednesday, voicing doubts over deficit-cutting promises for 2012.

The linguistically divided country has been without a government for a year and a half -- a modern-day record -- but a new coalition government is expected to be formed in the next few days after a budget deal was signed last weekend.

The political parties trying to form a government secured the budget agreement hours after credit rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Belgium to AA from AA+.

The yield on Belgium's benchmark 10-year government bond reached almost 6 percent before the deal was struck on Friday, up from under 3.9 percent at the end of September.

But Secretary of State for Modernisation of Public Service Finance Bernard Clerfayt, whose party was not involved in the budget talks, said the growth forecasts the deal was based on were unrealistic.

"It is to be noted that the budget rests on a hypothesis of growth of 0.8 percent, while everyone knows today that growth will be zero or negative," he said in a statement.

"The current budget is therefore not credible and does not respond to the recommendations of Europe," said Clerfayt, who belongs to the French-speaking liberal party FDF, and will go into opposition when a new government takes office.

Belgium aims to reduce its budget deficit to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 from an expected 3.6 percent shortfall this year and to balance its books in 2015 -- in line with promises to EU finance ministers.

"In brief, we can say that this budget is a budget of liars," Clerfayt said.

The European Union's statistics office estimates that Belgium's GDP growth will be 0.9 percent in 2012. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Catherine Evans)