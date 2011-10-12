BRUSSELS Oct 12 Belgium will raise an additional 4 billion euros ($5.45 billion) in 2011 to finance its takeover of Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia SA's Belgian arm, the national debt agency said on Wednesday.

Belgium will raise an additional 3 billion euros in linear bonds (OLOs) and 1 billion in short-term treasury bills, it said in a statement.

Belgium has so far raised 35.36 billion euros in long-term debt and, taking into account the additional costs from the Dexia rescue, now has a target of 39 billion for 2011.

Dexia agreed early on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division, after it found credit drying up as the euro zone debt crisis worsened. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)