BRUSSELS Jan 15 Belgian medical researchers
have succeeded in repairing bones using stem cells from fatty
tissue, with a new technique they believe could become a
benchmark for treating a range of bone disorders.
The team at the Saint Luc university clinic hospital in
Brussels have treated 11 patients, eight of them children, with
fractures or bone defects that their bodies could not repair,
and a spin-off is seeking investors to commercialise the
discovery.
Doctors have for years harvested stem cells from bone marrow
at the top of the pelvis and injected them back into the body to
repair bone.
The ground-breaking technique of Saint Luc's centre for
tissue and cellular therapy is to remove a sugar cube sized
piece of fatty tissue from the patient, a less invasive process
than pushing a needle into the pelvis and with a stem cell
concentration they say is some 500 times higher.
The stem cells are then isolated and used to grow bone in
the laboratory. Unlike some technologies, they are also not
attached to a solid and separate 'scaffold'.
"Normally you transplant only cells and you cross your
fingers that it functions," the centre's coordinator Denis
Dufrane told Reuters television.
His work has been published in Biomaterials journal and was
presented at an annual meeting of the International Federation
for Adipose Therapeutics and Science (IFATS) in New York in
November.
BONE FORMATION
"It is complete bone tissue that we recreate in the bottle
and therefore when we do transplants in a bone defect or a bone
hole...you have a higher chance of bone formation."
The new material in a lab dish resembles more plasticine
than bone, but can be moulded to fill a fracture, rather like a
dentist's filling in a tooth, hardening in the body.
Some of those treated have included people recovering from
tumours that had to be removed from bones. One 13-year-old boy,
with a fracture and disorder that rendered him unable to repair
bone, could resume sports within 14 months of treatment.
"Our hope is to propose this technology directly in
emergency rooms to reconstitute bones when you have a trauma or
something like that," Dufrane said.
A spin-off founded last year called Novadip Biosciences will
seek to commercialise the treatment, initially to allow spinal
fusion among elderly people with degenerated discs.
It may also seek to create a bank of bone tissue from donors
rather than the patients themselves.
IFATS president Marco Helder, based at Amsterdam's VU
university medical centre, said the novelty was the lack of
solid scaffold.
"It is interesting and it is new, but it will have
limitations regarding load-bearing capacity and, as with other
implants, it will need to connect to the blood vessels of the
body rapidly to avoid dying off," he said, adding:
"Any foreign object can cause irritation and problems, so
the fact that this is just host tissue would be an advantage."
