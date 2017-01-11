Jan 11 Spanish conductor Jordi Savall has
brought together musicians from Europe, Africa and South America
for a musical journey tracing 400 years of the history of
slavery.
"The Routes of Slavery," performed in Brussels on Tuesday,
focuses on music from places linked to the enslavement and
deportation of millions of Africans between the 15th and 19th
century.
The concert featured music by artists from Mali, Madagascar,
Morocco, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Venezuela,
intertwined with readings about slavery ranging from Aristotle
to Martin Luther King Jr. It will be performed in Hamburg and
Lisbon in April.
The conductor, known for pioneering early music, said music
was the best way of understanding the past because of the
emotions it evokes.
"With music, we travel in time....We can understand things
that we cannot understand with reading only," Savall said.
