BRUSSELS Oct 19 Electrabel, the Belgian arm of
French utility GDF Suez , said late on Tuesday it would
consider shutting its Belgian nuclear power plants earlier than
planned if a new Belgian government hiked its levy on them.
Six political parties in Belgium are busy in talks to form a
government some 16 months after a parliamentary election, with
budget discussions taking place this week.
Belgium wants to bring its budget deficit down to 2.8
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year from an
envisaged 3.3 percent this year.
Belgian business daily L'Echo said on Tuesday that Elio Di
Rupo, the French-speaking Socialist party chief leading
coalition talks, wanted to charge the nuclear power industry,
dominated in Belgium by Electrabel, 1 billion euros ($1.37
billion) per year.
GDF Suez agreed in October 2009 to pay Belgium between 215
million and 245 million euros per year in the period 2010-2014
and a further unspecified contribution for 2015-2025.
Electrabel said the figures referred to in the Belgian media
were three times higher than decided upon and disputed by the
sector in Germany.
The deal involved the lives of the company's Doel 1 and 2
and Tihange 1 reactors being extended for 10 years.
Electrabel said that if Belgium ignored this agreement then
it would be forced to take the state to court to protect its
investments there.
"If the Belgian state does not fulfil its engagements then
GDF Suez would be obliged to review its policy towards
investments, employment, training and patronage, including the
life of its nuclear plants ... and the significant investments
linked to them," Electrabel said.
Belgium's two nuclear sites are operated by Electrabel.
Rival SPE, in which EDF owns a 63.5 percent stake, has
drawing rights on some 7 percent of capacity. EDF itself has the
right to about 8 percent.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
