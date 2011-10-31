BRUSSELS Oct 31 Belgium's political parties,
which are negotiating the terms of a new government, on Sunday
reached an agreement to shut down the country's two remaining
nuclear power stations, owned by GDF-Suez unit
Electrabel, Belgian media said.
Electrabel said on Monday it did not want to comment on the
nuclear exit as it had so far not received an official
confirmation.
The agreement would be an affirmation of a law passed in
2003 which outlined a shut down of the three oldest reactors by
2015 and a complete exit by 2025.
It is still unclear when Belgium, with 7 reactors at two
nuclear power stations, will definitely exit nuclear power, as
the plan is conditional on finding sufficient energy from
alternative sources to keep the country running, Belgian news
agency Belga and Flemish state broadcaster VRT said.
In 2009, Belgium decided to keep its oldest nuclear reactors
running for 10 years longer than planned in 2003 but this change
never came into force as the government deciding on this measure
fell early.
The political parties also discussed how much more they
would tax Electrabel, which already agreed in 2009 to pay
between 215 million and 245 million euros per year in the period
2010-2014, for operating the nuclear power plants.
Belgian business daily L'Echo wrote earlier this month that
Elio Di Rupo, the French-speaking Socialist party chief leading
coalition talks, wanted to charge the nuclear power industry,
dominated by Electrabel, 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) per
year.
Belgium's two nuclear sites are operated by Electrabel.
Rival SPE, in which EDF owns a 63.5 percent stake, has
drawing rights on some 7 percent of capacity. EDF itself has the
right to about 8 percent.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)