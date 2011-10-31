BRUSSELS Oct 31 Belgium's political parties, which are negotiating the terms of a new government, on Sunday reached an agreement to shut down the country's two remaining nuclear power stations, owned by GDF-Suez unit Electrabel, Belgian media said.

Electrabel said on Monday it did not want to comment on the nuclear exit as it had so far not received an official confirmation.

The agreement would be an affirmation of a law passed in 2003 which outlined a shut down of the three oldest reactors by 2015 and a complete exit by 2025.

It is still unclear when Belgium, with 7 reactors at two nuclear power stations, will definitely exit nuclear power, as the plan is conditional on finding sufficient energy from alternative sources to keep the country running, Belgian news agency Belga and Flemish state broadcaster VRT said.

In 2009, Belgium decided to keep its oldest nuclear reactors running for 10 years longer than planned in 2003 but this change never came into force as the government deciding on this measure fell early.

The political parties also discussed how much more they would tax Electrabel, which already agreed in 2009 to pay between 215 million and 245 million euros per year in the period 2010-2014, for operating the nuclear power plants.

Belgian business daily L'Echo wrote earlier this month that Elio Di Rupo, the French-speaking Socialist party chief leading coalition talks, wanted to charge the nuclear power industry, dominated by Electrabel, 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) per year.

Belgium's two nuclear sites are operated by Electrabel. Rival SPE, in which EDF owns a 63.5 percent stake, has drawing rights on some 7 percent of capacity. EDF itself has the right to about 8 percent. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)