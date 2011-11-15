BRUSSELS Nov 15 Belgian parties seeking to form a government agreed early on Tuesday to raise a levy imposed on the nuclear power industry to 550 million euros ($750 million), a first success in drawn-out budget talks.

Belgium aims to bring its budget deficit down to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year from an estimated 3.6 percent this year.

GDF Suez, parent of nuclear powere plant operator Electrabel, agreed in October 2009 to pay Belgium between 215 million and 245 million euros per year in the period 2010-2014 and a further unspecified contribution for 2015-2025.

Electrabel has previously complained about the prospect of a higher levy and has threatened to take Belgium to court.

Belgium's two nuclear plants are operated by Electrabel. Power market rival SPE, in which France's EDF owns a 63.5 percent stake, has drawing rights on some 7 percent of capacity while EDF itself has the right to a further 8 percent.

Belgium aims to shut down its three oldest reactors by 2015 and completely exit nuclear power by 2025, conditional on finding enough energy from alternative sources to prevent any shortages. ($1=0.734 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Greg Mahlich)