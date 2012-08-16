BRUSSELS Aug 16 It will be very hard for GDF Suez Belgian unit Electrabel to prove its Doel 3 nuclear reactor is safe enough to operate, the Belgian regulator FANC said on Thursday.

He was speaking after a meeting of regulators from nine nations, including Belgium, following the discovery of suspected cracks in the core tank at Doel 3.

FANC Director General Willy De Roovere told a news conference it would be "very difficult" to prove that there were no faults in the component.

