BRUSSELS Aug 16 It will be very hard for GDF
Suez Belgian unit Electrabel to prove its Doel 3
nuclear reactor is safe enough to operate, the Belgian regulator
FANC said on Thursday.
He was speaking after a meeting of regulators from nine
nations, including Belgium, following the discovery of suspected
cracks in the core tank at Doel 3.
FANC Director General Willy De Roovere told a news
conference it would be "very difficult" to prove that there were
no faults in the component.
(Reporting by Ben Deighton, editing by Barbara Lewis)