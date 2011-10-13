BRUSSELS Oct 13 Six Belgian parties will begin talks on Friday to form a new government 16 months after a parliamentary election, with next year's budget the immediate challenge.

Elio Di Rupo, the head of the French-speaking Socialists charged by the King with leading coalition talks, said in a statement on Thursday the new government would consist of Flemish and francophone socialists, liberals and christian democrats.

"International, financial and social conditions call on political leaders urgently to form a government. Time is short to tackle socio-economic issues and make the 2012 budget," Di Rupo's statement said.

Belgium has found itself in a middle ground between the core triple A-rated euro zone countries and those at the periphery of the single currency bloc whose sovereign debt has been sharply sold off since the start of last year.

Belgium's public sector debt totalled 96.2 percent of gross domestic product last year, putting it behind only Italy and Greece in the euro zone and on a par with bailout recipient Ireland.

It now faces a further 4 billion euro ($5.5 billion) bill to rescue Franco-Belgian bank Dexia .

The spread between yields on Belgian 10-year bonds and those on equivalent German bunds, a sign of the perceived risk of Belgian debt, pushed back above 200 basis points in early October. It was in single digits for many years before 2008.

Di Rupo's statement follows a month of steady progress, after more than a year of deadlock, in negotiations about the future make-up of Belgium.

Eight parties finally agreed a deal resolving disputes over the electoral boundaries around the capital Brussels, devolution of more powers to the regions and financial transfers, issues over which Belgium's linguistic communities have argued for years.

All eight parties were required because state reforms need two-third majorities in parliament.

Di Rupo and other party chiefs presented a 75-page set of proposals for reform, before Di Rupo canvassed their opinions on which parties should actually be in government.

Di Rupo said some of his future coalition partners believed a government of eight parties would be too unwieldy and so the two Green parties were jettisoned.

The six parties in the coalition are PS (socialists), MR (liberals), cdH (Christian democrats) and dutch-speaking sp.a (socialists), Open VLD (liberals) and CD&V (Christian democrats).

($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Matthew Jones)