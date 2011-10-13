BRUSSELS Oct 13 Six Belgian parties will begin
talks on Friday to form a new government 16 months after a
parliamentary election, with next year's budget the immediate
challenge.
Elio Di Rupo, the head of the French-speaking Socialists
charged by the King with leading coalition talks, said in a
statement on Thursday the new government would consist of
Flemish and francophone socialists, liberals and christian
democrats.
"International, financial and social conditions call on
political leaders urgently to form a government. Time is short
to tackle socio-economic issues and make the 2012 budget," Di
Rupo's statement said.
Belgium has found itself in a middle ground between the core
triple A-rated euro zone countries and those at the periphery of
the single currency bloc whose sovereign debt has been sharply
sold off since the start of last year.
Belgium's public sector debt totalled 96.2 percent of gross
domestic product last year, putting it behind only Italy and
Greece in the euro zone and on a par with bailout recipient
Ireland.
It now faces a further 4 billion euro ($5.5 billion) bill to
rescue Franco-Belgian bank Dexia .
The spread between yields on Belgian 10-year bonds and those
on equivalent German bunds, a sign of the perceived risk of
Belgian debt, pushed back above 200 basis points in early
October. It was in single digits for many years before 2008.
Di Rupo's statement follows a month of steady progress,
after more than a year of deadlock, in negotiations about the
future make-up of Belgium.
Eight parties finally agreed a deal resolving disputes over
the electoral boundaries around the capital Brussels, devolution
of more powers to the regions and financial transfers, issues
over which Belgium's linguistic communities have argued for
years.
All eight parties were required because state reforms need
two-third majorities in parliament.
Di Rupo and other party chiefs presented a 75-page set of
proposals for reform, before Di Rupo canvassed their opinions on
which parties should actually be in government.
Di Rupo said some of his future coalition partners believed
a government of eight parties would be too unwieldy and so the
two Green parties were jettisoned.
The six parties in the coalition are PS (socialists), MR
(liberals), cdH (Christian democrats) and dutch-speaking sp.a
(socialists), Open VLD (liberals) and CD&V (Christian
democrats).
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Matthew Jones)