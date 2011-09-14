* Talks "seriously blocked", mediator says

* Belgium's king returns from holidays

* Caretaker prime minister to leave for OECD by end 2011

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 Belgian political parties launched a final bid on Wednesday to rescue coalition talks, causing King Albert II to cut short his holidays in the long crisis over Belgium's lack of a fully-fledged government.

French-speaking socialist Elio Di Rupo, whom the king has asked to form a government, said early on Wednesday that negotiations were "seriously blocked" and that he would summon parties for one last effort later in the day.

King Albert, who plays an important part in formation of coalitions, flew back from his holiday in France due to the political situation, a palace spokesman said.

The negotiations appeared to have been progressing well, but bogged down this week over the failure of Flemish authorities to appoint three French-speaking mayors who are accused of breaking linguistic laws in the Dutch-speaking Flanders region.

To an outsider, the issue may seem trivial but highlights the difficulty of getting Dutch- and French-speaking leaders to agree on their vision of Belgium.

The small European Union state has been in political deadlock since elections in June 2010. Parties from both sides of the linguistic divide have found it impossible to agree on a reform of the constitution, the country's finances and the electoral boundaries around the capital of Brussels.

The king asked Di Rupo on Monday to conclude talks as quickly as possible.

Belgium is currently administered by a caretaker government headed by Yves Leterme, who said on Tuesday that he would leave by the end of the year to take on a post at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Belgium has come under pressure from financial markets and rating agencies, given its public debt of 96 percent of annual output and the lack of a government capable of carrying out structural reforms.

Leterme said on Tuesday that his caretaker government was ready to deliver a 2012 budget that would save between 7 and 8 billion euros and bring the public sector deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Mark Heinrich)

