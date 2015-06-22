BRUSSELS, June 22 Belgium's competition authority found 18 companies guilty of fixing the prices of personal care products between 2002 and 2007, handing out fines of a total of 174 million euros ($197.65 million).

The highest fines were given to French retailer Carrefour , of 36.4 million euros, Belgian peer Colruyt 31.6 million euros as well as consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble, of 29.1 million euros.

Belgian retailer Delhaize was fined 24.9 million euros.

The competition watchdog said the companies coordinated price increases for drugstore, perfumery and hygiene products between 2002 and 2007.

Colgate-Palmolive was not fined because it alerted authorities to the cartel. All 17 other companies did receive fines.

In a separate statement, Colruyt said it would take the fine in full in the results of its 2014/2015 financial year. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)