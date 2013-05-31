BRUSSELS May 31 Belgium's railway operator has cancelled a train order and will seek damages from a unit of Italian manufacturing group Finmeccanica over a high-speed rail link between Amsterdam and Brussels that could not cope with the cold last winter.

The train, made by Finmeccanica unit AnsaldoBreda and dubbed the Fyra, suffered a series of cancellations and delays when launched by Dutch railways in December and proved so unreliable in a cold snap in January that it was withdrawn.

Belgian rail operator SNCB said on Friday it had cancelled its own planned delivery of three Fyra trains and would seek to find alternatives with its Dutch counterpart.

This could include an expansion of the existing high-speed Thalys services between Paris and Amsterdam via Brussels and, possibly by the end of 2016, an extension of the Eurostar service running from London to Amsterdam.

SNCB managing director Marc Descheemaecker told a news conference that 37 million euros ($48.3 million) already paid would be returned through bank guarantees under the deal.

However, the operator would be seeking damages to cover interest on that amount and various costs, including train replacements and tests, linked to the Fyra's problems.

The original plan was to order 19 V250 trains from AnsaldoBreda, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica, the Dutch taking 16 and the Belgians three.

Delivery was initially envisaged in 2007. So far, the Dutch had taken nine, allowing them to launch the service which has now been put permanently on hold.

Descheemaecker listed a long catalogue of failings, including a door coming loose, parts falling off due to ice, a warning horn blocked with snow, an overheating battery, brakes unsuitable for high speed and rust already forming.

He said AnsaldoBreda had identified the reason behind seven of 26 'top issues' and found a solution for just one.

AnsaldoBreda said it had not been told of the cancelled order.

"The company has received no official communication and continues with the same commitment to carry out tests, confident that there will be a positive solution," a spokesman said

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that the Netherlands was awaiting the results of an inquiry by Dutch railways, with a parliamentary debate due on June 20.

($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Additional reporting by Paolo Biondi in Rome, Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; editing by Patrick Graham)