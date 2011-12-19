BRUSSELS Dec 19 Belgium's rail unions are
threatening a 24-hour strike later this week in protest at the
new government's plans to reform the pension system.
The strike would start at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Wednesday
and run until the same time on Thursday.
Jos Digneffe, head of rail union ACOD Spoor, said the action
would affect passenger and goods trains, including high-speed
international services, such as the Eurostar to London, the
Thalys to Paris and the ICE trains into Germany.
"We want clarity by Wednesday and whether rail personnel
will be affected by the changes," Digneffe said.
Belgium's new government is trying to raise the effective
retirement age, currently averaging about 59 years, by raising
the age at which workers can claim an early pension. The
official retirement age is 65 years.
The pension reform is part of the 2012 budget plan to reduce
Belgium's public sector deficit to below the EU limit of 3
percent of gross domestic product next year and reassure
investors that Belgium has its finances under control.
Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's have both cut
their ratings for Belgium in the past month, citing concerns
about its high debt, slowing economic growth and cost of
rescuing its financial sector, notably Dexia.
The yield on Belgium's 10-year government debt was around
4.4 percent on Tuesday, and the spread over equivalent German
bunds, a sign of the perceived risk of holding Belgian debt,
about 2.5 percentage points, double what it was at the end of
June.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Heinrich)