NEW YORK Oct 7 Moody's Investors Service said on Friday it may cut Belgium's Aa1 sovereign credit rating, citing its struggles to reign in high levels of public debt and concerns about long-term funding risks.

Belgium's rating was formally put on review for a possible downgrade by Moody's, which historically means a decision is due within 90 days.

The current rating is one notch below Aaa status, the highest level given. Belgium is rated AA-plus with a negative outlook from both Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings. (Reporting by Daniel Bases, Pam Niimi and David Gaffen)