BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties announces sale of hotel property
March 16 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
Feb 28 Standard and Poor's on Friday raised Belgium's sovereign credit outlook to stable, from negative, citing the country's progress on state and economic reforms.
It also affirmed The AA/A-1+ unsolicited long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Belgium.
"The stable outlook incorporates our view that Belgium's credit metrics are stabilizing and that there is a less than one-in-three probability that we will raise or lower the ratings," the agency said.
March 16 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
* Propetro holding corp. Prices initial public offering of common stock
* Penumbra, inc. Announces pricing of offering of 1,300,000 shares of its common stock