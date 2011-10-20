(Adds details, background)
* Fitch keeps Belgium at AA+, outlook negative
* Risks skewed to downside
* Escalation of euro zone crisis, Dexia bailout negative
* Prospect of new government in coming weeks positive
NEW YORK/BRUSSELS, Oct 20 Fitch maintained its
AA+ credit rating for Belgium on Thursday but kept it on
negative outlook, highlighting the risks of bailing out bank
Dexia , but also said it expected the country to have a
new government within weeks.
The ratings agency, which threatened Belgium with a credit
downgrade in May, said the risks to the rating continued to be
skewed to the downside, particularly with the escalation of the
euro zone debt crisis and Belgium's role in the bailout of
Dexia.
"However, internal developments have been encouraging, with
a deficit on target for 2011 and a coalition party agreement
paying the way for the formation of a new government following a
record 18-month political stalemate," Maria Malas-Mroueh, a
director of Fitch's sovereign group, said in a statement.
All three major ratings agencies have Belgium one notch
below the top triple-A status with a negative outlook, Moody's
being the last to move from a stable outlook earlier this month,
partly due to the prospect of a Dexia rescue.
Dexia was rescued by Belgium, France and Luxembourg this
month, becoming the first banking victim of the euro zone debt
crisis. Belgium is paying 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to
nationalise the financial group's Belgian business, Dexia Bank
Belgium (DBB), and is also providing 60.5 percent of state
guarantees to cover up to 90 billion euros of Dexia's borrowing.
Fitch said it believed the rescue, while it would push
public sector debt to around 98 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP), should not result in an additional burden because
DBB had satisfactory capital and a sound franchise.
It also said the likelihood of Belgium facing costs due to
guarantees was low, although an intensification of the euro zone
crisis would increase the risk, given Dexia's and DBB's exposure
to peripheral euro zone economies.
Fitch noted that government coalition talks had begun in
Belgium, including discussions of a 2012 budget and reforms of
the labour market and the pension system.
It said Belgium's debt, just below 100 percent of GDP, left
the country with little room to deal with future shocks and it
needed a more aggressive debt reduction plan despite a weaker
near-term economic outlook.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
