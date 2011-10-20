(Adds details, background)

NEW YORK/BRUSSELS, Oct 20 Fitch maintained its AA+ credit rating for Belgium on Thursday but kept it on negative outlook, highlighting the risks of bailing out bank Dexia , but also said it expected the country to have a new government within weeks.

The ratings agency, which threatened Belgium with a credit downgrade in May, said the risks to the rating continued to be skewed to the downside, particularly with the escalation of the euro zone debt crisis and Belgium's role in the bailout of Dexia.

"However, internal developments have been encouraging, with a deficit on target for 2011 and a coalition party agreement paying the way for the formation of a new government following a record 18-month political stalemate," Maria Malas-Mroueh, a director of Fitch's sovereign group, said in a statement.

All three major ratings agencies have Belgium one notch below the top triple-A status with a negative outlook, Moody's being the last to move from a stable outlook earlier this month, partly due to the prospect of a Dexia rescue.

Dexia was rescued by Belgium, France and Luxembourg this month, becoming the first banking victim of the euro zone debt crisis. Belgium is paying 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to nationalise the financial group's Belgian business, Dexia Bank Belgium (DBB), and is also providing 60.5 percent of state guarantees to cover up to 90 billion euros of Dexia's borrowing.

Fitch said it believed the rescue, while it would push public sector debt to around 98 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), should not result in an additional burden because DBB had satisfactory capital and a sound franchise.

It also said the likelihood of Belgium facing costs due to guarantees was low, although an intensification of the euro zone crisis would increase the risk, given Dexia's and DBB's exposure to peripheral euro zone economies.

Fitch noted that government coalition talks had begun in Belgium, including discussions of a 2012 budget and reforms of the labour market and the pension system.

It said Belgium's debt, just below 100 percent of GDP, left the country with little room to deal with future shocks and it needed a more aggressive debt reduction plan despite a weaker near-term economic outlook. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte in New York and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels)