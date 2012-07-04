Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
BRUSSELS, July 4 Belgium decided on Wednesday to delay the closure of one of its oldest nuclear reactors due to concerns that it will not have enough alternative forms of energy in time.
The Belgian cabinet approved a plan to keep the Tihange 1 reactor, owned by GDF Suez unit Electrabel, open until 2025, 10 years longer than initially planned.
However, it overturned a proposal to delay the planned 2015 closure of two of GDF Suez' reactors at the Doel site in nothern Belgium.
A spokeswoman for GDF Suez did not want to comment immediately on the decision. (Reporting By Ben Deighton in Brussels and Benjamin Mallet in Paris, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.