UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
BRUSSELS Jan 14 Belgian police detained three people for questioning after carrying out house searches in Brussels that were related to an anti-terrorism investigation, prosecutors said on Saturday.
The house searches were carried out in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, which gained international attention when locals with links to Syria took part in the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.
"The searches were carried out as part of an investigation by Brussels prosecutors," a spokeswoman for Brussels prosecutors said. "While nothing was found, three people were taken in for questioning."
The area where the searches took place was closed off to traffic as special police forces with machine guns moved in, a Reuters journalist said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Clement Rossignol; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
PARIS, Jan 24 The frontrunner in France's presidential election race, conservative Francois Fillon, acknowledged on Tuesday that his wife had worked for him when he was a legislator, but denied a media report that she had been paid for fictitious employment.
Jan 24 PepsiCo said on Tuesday it will use its pricey spot during next month's Super Bowl to unveil a premium bottled water brand, Lifewtr, as the beverage industry faces declining consumption of sugary sodas.