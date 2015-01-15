BRUSSELS Jan 15 Belgian police killed two men
who opened fire on them during one of about a dozen raids on
Thursday against a group that was about to launch "terrorist
attacks on a grand scale", a federal prosecutor told a news
conference.
A third man was arrested during the operation in the eastern
town of Verviers, Eric Van Der Sypt added, saying there was, for
the time being, no direct connection to last week's attacks in
Paris. No police were injured in the operation, he said.
"The suspects immediately and for several minutes opened
fire with military weaponry and handguns on the special units of
the federal police before they were neutralised," he said.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Barbara Lewis)