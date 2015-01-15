BRUSSELS Jan 15 Belgian police killed two men who opened fire on them during one of about a dozen raids on Thursday against a group that was about to launch "terrorist attacks on a grand scale", a federal prosecutor told a news conference.

A third man was arrested during the operation in the eastern town of Verviers, Eric Van Der Sypt added, saying there was, for the time being, no direct connection to last week's attacks in Paris. No police were injured in the operation, he said.

"The suspects immediately and for several minutes opened fire with military weaponry and handguns on the special units of the federal police before they were neutralised," he said. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Barbara Lewis)