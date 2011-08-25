BRUSSELS Aug 25 Belgium's financial markets
regulator said on Thursday it would examine lifting its ban on
covered short-selling of financial stocks and related
instruments as soon as market conditions allow.
"The FSMA will assess the opportunity to lift the temporary
ban on covered short-selling," the Belgian authority said in a
statement. "The aim is to lift the ban as soon as market
conditions allow it and ... in a coordinated way."
Earlier this month, Belgium banned short selling in shares
of KBC (KBC.BR), KBC Ancora (KBCA.BR), Dexia SA (DEXI.BR), and
Ageas (AGES.BR) for an indefinite period. [ID:nWEA0358]
Il Messaggero, an Italian newspaper, said earlier on
Thursday short-selling bans in Italy, France, Spain and Belgium
would be extended for another month until the end of September.
[ID:nL5E7JP14B]
(Reporting by Ben Deighton, writing by John O'Donnell)