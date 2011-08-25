BRUSSELS Aug 25 Belgium's financial markets regulator said on Thursday it would examine lifting its ban on covered short-selling of financial stocks and related instruments as soon as market conditions allow.

"The FSMA will assess the opportunity to lift the temporary ban on covered short-selling," the Belgian authority said in a statement. "The aim is to lift the ban as soon as market conditions allow it and ... in a coordinated way."

Earlier this month, Belgium banned short selling in shares of KBC (KBC.BR), KBC Ancora (KBCA.BR), Dexia SA (DEXI.BR), and Ageas (AGES.BR) for an indefinite period. [ID:nWEA0358]

Il Messaggero, an Italian newspaper, said earlier on Thursday short-selling bans in Italy, France, Spain and Belgium would be extended for another month until the end of September. [ID:nL5E7JP14B] (Reporting by Ben Deighton, writing by John O'Donnell)