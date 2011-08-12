* 16,000 solar panels on tunnel power Belgian trains
* Panels produce 3.3 GWh of electricity a year
SCHOTEN, Belgium, Aug 12 Trains already have a
reputation for being a very clean form of transport but Belgian
commuters can now boast railways which are partially powered by
solar energy.
A public-private consortium consisting of Belgian rail
management company Infrabel and solar developer Enfinity has
installed 16,000 solar panels on the roof of a 3.4 km (2.1
miles) long tunnel between Antwerp and the Dutch border,
creating enough electricity to power 4,000 trains a year.
The unique feature of the project, which is designed to
produce 3.3 gigawatt hours a year, is that the energy produced
does not flow into the national grid but is used directly by the
trains.
Enfinity says that by cutting out the middle man, the grid
operator, it can offer electricity about 30 percent cheaper.
Infrabel benefits from being able to sell cheaper
electricity to its customers, which include the Belgian railways
and private high-speed operator Thalys.
Enfinity and the other investors, such as the councils of
the towns of Brasschaat and Schoten which border the tunnel,
expect to see a return on their joint investment of 15.7 million
euros ($22.12 million) within nine years.
Enfinity says the solar panels used in the project are made
by Chinese company Jinko Solar , which it said offered
better returns than European competitors.
In terms of sunshine, the summer of 2011 has so far been a
disappointing one, even by Belgian standards, with 20 days of
rain in July and eight days of misery so far in August according
to the Belgian Royal Meteorological Institute.
Enfinity's marketing head Jurgen Van Damme told Reuters that
bad weather was part of the calculation and that he still
expected an average of 900 hours of sun each year.
"There are good wine years and there are good solar years,"
he said.
Infrabel said it was considering a project fuelled by wind
power at another location in Belgium.
Passengers on a train entering the solar tunnel, which was
inaugurated in June, reacted positively.
"We have solar panels at home so we know that it works and
it's pleasant to see that we don't have to pay too much for
electricity. So yes, I think it's a nice initiative," said
passenger Els Krols on her way from Antwerp to the small town of
Noorderkempen.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; additional reporting by
Marine Hass, editing by Paul Casciato)
($1=.7099 Euro)
(Created by Paul Casciato)