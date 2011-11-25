NEW YORK Nov 25 Standard & Poor's downgraded Belgium's credit rating to double-A from double-A-plus on Friday, citing concerns about funding and market pressures, as the euro zone debt crisis continues to worsen.

"We think the Belgian government's capacity to prevent an increase in general government debt, which we consider to be already at high levels, is being constrained by rapid private sector deleveraging both in Belgium and among many of Belgium's key trading partners," S&P said in a statement.

