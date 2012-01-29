* General strike in Belgium coincides with EU summit
* Rail, air traffic, local transport to be affected
* Austerity measures are designed to save 11.3 billion euros
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 Belgium's first general
strike in almost two decades will bring the country to a near
halt on Monday in an anti-austerity protest aimed at the
government as well as at EU leaders meeting in Brussels.
The entire rail network will close, buses and trams will be
idled, many schools will be shut and production at the Audi
and Volvo car plants will stop.
Charleroi Airport, a hub for Ryanair and other
low-cost carriers, was forced to scrap all flights due to union
plans to block the access road. Prospects for flights at the
country's main airport, outside Brussels, were unclear.
High-speed international train services, such as the
Eurostar from London and Thalys from Paris, were not running
into or out of the country from late on Sunday.
Unions have called Belgium's first general strike since
1993 over government plans to raise the effective retirement age
along with other measures designed to save 11.3 billion euros
($14.84 billion).
The government also froze 1.3 billion euros of spending at
the start of the year after a warning from the European
Commission that it was not on track to meet its targets.
Belgium has pledged to bring its public sector deficit below
the EU limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product this year to
avoid an EU fine and to reassure investors that it has its
finances under control.
Credit agency Fitch followed Standard & Poor's and Moody's
on Friday in cutting Belgium's rating with a negative outlook,
citing concerns of a worsening debt crisis and a recession that
could undermine the commitment to reform.
The strike coincides with the 17th EU summit in two years as
the bloc battles to resolve its sovereign debt problems. The EU
leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro
zone and are expected to agree on a balanced budget rule in
national legislation.
BATTLE AHEAD
Belgium's government already knows growth this year will be
below the 0.8 percent assumed for the budget drawn in December.
A likely stagnation or contraction will force it to seek further
savings when it revises the budget next month.
Economists estimate it will need to find an extra 1.5
billion to 2 billion euros.
The battle lines are already being drawn for that debate,
with the French-speaking Socialist Party of Prime Minister Elio
Di Rupo insisting that the rich should bear a greater burden
with higher rates of tax on capital.
Pro-business Liberals and centre-right Christian Democrats,
also in Di Rupo's six-party coalition, say higher taxes would
push the country into a recession and that government spending
can and should be cut more.
Union leaders say they fear the government might be tempted
to suspend its system of wage indexation, the linking of pay to
inflation criticised by the European Commission and
international economic organisations as driving up prices and
undermining Belgium's competitive position.
Economists say a single skipping of an automatic pay hike
could save the government at least 1 billion euros.
For now, many Belgians appear to have accepted the need for
austerity measures. According to an opinion poll in top-selling
newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws last week, only 21 percent of
Belgians supported the strike.
($1 = 0.7615 euros)
(Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)