By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 Belgium's first general
strike in almost two decades brought parts of the country to a
halt on Monday in an anti-austerity protest aimed at the new
government and at EU leaders meeting in Brussels.
The rail network closed, buses and trams sat in depots,
schools and shops shut and production stopped at the factories
of many companies including carmakers Audi and
Volvo, Coca Cola and imaging group Agfa-Gevaert
.
Charleroi Airport, a hub for Ryanair and other
low-cost carriers, was forced to cancel all flights due to union
plans to block the access road.
However, at Brussels airport most flights were running.
"Some airlines cancelled services ahead of time ... but
overall I think only about 10 percent of flights will be hit,"
an airport spokesman said.
High-speed international trains, such as the Eurostar from
London and Thalys from Paris, were not running into or out of
the country as of late on Sunday.
At Europe's second busiest port, Antwerp, all container and
some bulk cargo terminals were shut, with shipping traffic
suffering delays due to suspended harbour services.
Congestion on the highways was less than usual, traffic body
Touring-Mobilis said, suggesting that people who had decided to
work had left earlier, shared cars or chosen to work from home.
The walkout coincides with the 17th EU summit in two years
as the bloc battles to resolve its sovereign debt problems. The
EU leaders are expected to sign off on a permanent rescue fund
for the euro zone and agree on a German-driven pact for stricter
budget discipline.
Belgian union chiefs, gathered outside the meeting, urged
the EU to issue joint eurobonds to ease the interest pain for
weaker nations and said the rich should shoulder more of the
austerity burden.
"Europe must hand out eurobonds, it must help the strikers
who have bailed out banks and it must take steps for long-term
growth," said Rudy De Leeuw, president of the ABVV union group.
Unions have called the general strike, Belgium's first since
1993, over government plans to raise the effective retirement
age along with other measures designed to save 11.3 billion
euros ($14.8 billion).
"We are angry because they want to attack our pensions,"
said Philippe Dubois, a railway union member outside Brussels'
Midi station. "We want to make some noise."
BUDGET BATTLE AHEAD
Belgium has pledged to bring its public sector deficit below
the EU limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product this year to
avoid an EU fine and to reassure investors it has its finances
under control.
The government knows growth this year will be below the 0.8
percent assumed for the budget drawn in December. A likely
stagnation or contraction will force it to seek further savings
when it revises the budget next month.
The battle lines are being drawn for that debate. The
Socialists saying the rich should bear a greater burden, while
the pro-business Liberals and centre-right Christian Democrats
argue higher taxes would push the country into recession and
government spending should be cut more.
Union leaders say they fear the government might be tempted
to suspend its system of wage indexation, the linking of pay to
inflation criticised by the European Commission and
international economic organisations as driving up prices and
undermining Belgium's competitive position.
Economists say a single skipping of an automatic pay hike
could save the government at least 1 billion euros.
For now, many Belgians appear to have accepted the need for
austerity measures. According to an opinion poll in top-selling
newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws last week, only 21 percent of
Belgians supported the strike.
Union chiefs say they will decide after talks with the
government over the next two weeks whether to strike again.
