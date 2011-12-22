BRUSSELS Dec 22 Belgian workers in public
transport, schools, hospitals and government buildings went on
strike on Thursday in protest at pension reforms in the new
government's austerity plan to reduce the budget deficit.
The Belgian rail system stopped operating from late on
Wednesday evening and other public services including buses,
trams and the metro, as well as postal deliveries were shut down
in the 24-hour strike.
High-speed international train services were already hit on
Wednesday.
Eurostar, which operates between Brussels, Paris and London,
said it would not be able to operate its services to Belgium for
the duration of the strike. It would offer a limited service to
the French city of Lille, near the Belgian border. Passengers
would then have to use a bus service to reach Brussels.
Thalys, which operates trains from Paris through Brussels to
the Netherlands and Germany, said no trains would be running on
Thursday.
The international airport serving Brussels said it did not
expect any disruptions to air traffic, but advised travellers to
check flight details regularly.
Many officials from European Union institutions
headquartered in Brussels rescheduled travel earlier in the week
to avoid the labour disruptions ahead of the Christmas break.
Belgium's new government is trying to raise the effective
retirement age, currently averaging about 59 years, by raising
the age at which workers can claim an early pension. The
official retirement age is 65 years.
The pension reform is part of the 2012 budget plan to reduce
Belgium's public sector deficit to below the EU limit of 3
percent of gross domestic product next year and to reassure
investors that Belgium has its finances under control.
Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's have both cut
their ratings for Belgium in the past month, citing concerns
about its high debt, slow economic growth and the cost of
rescuing its financial sector, notably banking group Dexia
.
The strike is the second show of union opposition to the
two-week-old government's cuts after some 50,000 Belgians took
to the streets at the start of December.
(Editing by Rex Merrifield)