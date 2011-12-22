* Unions threaten broader strike on Jan. 30

* Pensions minister holds talks with union chiefs

* Eurostar, Thalys high-speed services to Belgium halted (Updates after union talks with pensions minister)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Dec 22 Workers in public transport, schools, hospitals and government offices went on strike on Thursday against austerity measures the new government says are vital to bring Belgium's finances under control.

The Belgian rail system stopped operating from late on Wednesday evening and other public services including buses, trams and the metro, as well as postal deliveries and garbage collection, were shut down for 24 hours.

Eurostar, which operates between Brussels, Paris and London, said it was unable to run trains to Belgium for the duration of the strike. It offered a limited service to the French city of Lille, near the Belgian border. Passengers then had to go by bus to Brussels.

Unions chose Thursday to strike as it was the day lawmakers debated reforms aimed at restricting early access to pensions and making Belgians work until 65, the official age of retirement.

"The government deal must be respected, but there is room when it comes to how we manage the transition and the way in which we implement the laws," Vincent Van Quickenborne, the centre-right pensions minister, said after talks on Thursday with union chiefs.

"As far as I am concerned we are on speaking terms," he said.

Unions have threatened a general strike on Jan. 30, but the secretary-general of union ACOD, Chris Reniers, said it was too early to say whether that would go ahead. "The door is open a little bit for adjustments," she said.

Earlier in the day, striking firemen attempted to spray foam on the pensions ministry. When they were blocked by police, they turned their hoses on the headquarters of Electrabel, the Belgian arm of French utility GDF Suez.

Train stations were almost empty, with no local or high-speed international services. Thalys, which operates trains running from Paris through Brussels to the Netherlands and Germany, said none were running on Thursday.

The international airport serving Brussels said it did not expect any disruptions to air traffic, but advised travellers to check flight details regularly.

Many officials from European Union institutions headquartered in Brussels rescheduled travel earlier in the week to avoid the disruptions ahead of the Christmas break.

Traffic body Touring-Mobilis said congestion in the morning was no worse than on a normal weekday, although the rush hour started earlier and some roads were blocked by striking workers.

"We think that people followed the advice to spread out their journeys to work or to stay at home," a spokesman said.

Belgium's two-week-old government is trying to raise the effective retirement age, which is currently about 59 years on average, three to four years lower than in Germany and the Netherlands.

The pension reform is part of the 2012 budget plan to reduce Belgium's public sector deficit to below the EU limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year and to reassure investors that Belgium has its finances under control.

Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's have both cut their ratings for Belgium in the past month, citing concerns about its high debt, slow economic growth and the cost of rescuing its financial sector, notably banking group Dexia .

The strike is the second show of union opposition to the government's cuts after some 50,000 Belgians took to the streets at the start of December. (Editing by Rex Merrifield and Alessandra Rizzo)