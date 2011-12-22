* Unions threaten broader strike on Jan. 30
* Pensions minister holds talks with union chiefs
* Eurostar, Thalys high-speed services to Belgium halted
(Updates after union talks with pensions minister)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Dec 22 Workers in public
transport, schools, hospitals and government offices went on
strike on Thursday against austerity measures the new government
says are vital to bring Belgium's finances under control.
The Belgian rail system stopped operating from late on
Wednesday evening and other public services including buses,
trams and the metro, as well as postal deliveries and garbage
collection, were shut down for 24 hours.
Eurostar, which operates between Brussels, Paris and London,
said it was unable to run trains to Belgium for the duration of
the strike. It offered a limited service to the French city of
Lille, near the Belgian border. Passengers then had to go by bus
to Brussels.
Unions chose Thursday to strike as it was the day lawmakers
debated reforms aimed at restricting early access to pensions
and making Belgians work until 65, the official age of
retirement.
"The government deal must be respected, but there is room
when it comes to how we manage the transition and the way in
which we implement the laws," Vincent Van Quickenborne, the
centre-right pensions minister, said after talks on Thursday
with union chiefs.
"As far as I am concerned we are on speaking
terms," he said.
Unions have threatened a general strike on Jan. 30, but the
secretary-general of union ACOD, Chris Reniers, said it was too
early to say whether that would go ahead. "The door is open a
little bit for adjustments," she said.
Earlier in the day, striking firemen attempted to spray foam
on the pensions ministry. When they were blocked by police, they
turned their hoses on the headquarters of Electrabel, the
Belgian arm of French utility GDF Suez.
Train stations were almost empty, with no local or
high-speed international services. Thalys, which operates trains
running from Paris through Brussels to the Netherlands and
Germany, said none were running on Thursday.
The international airport serving Brussels said it did not
expect any disruptions to air traffic, but advised travellers to
check flight details regularly.
Many officials from European Union institutions
headquartered in Brussels rescheduled travel earlier in the week
to avoid the disruptions ahead of the Christmas break.
Traffic body Touring-Mobilis said congestion in the morning
was no worse than on a normal weekday, although the rush hour
started earlier and some roads were blocked by striking workers.
"We think that people followed the advice to spread out
their journeys to work or to stay at home," a spokesman said.
Belgium's two-week-old government is trying to raise the
effective retirement age, which is currently about 59 years on
average, three to four years lower than in Germany and the
Netherlands.
The pension reform is part of the 2012 budget plan to reduce
Belgium's public sector deficit to below the EU limit of 3
percent of gross domestic product next year and to reassure
investors that Belgium has its finances under control.
Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's have both cut
their ratings for Belgium in the past month, citing concerns
about its high debt, slow economic growth and the cost of
rescuing its financial sector, notably banking group Dexia
.
The strike is the second show of union opposition to the
government's cuts after some 50,000 Belgians took to the streets
at the start of December.
(Editing by Rex Merrifield and Alessandra Rizzo)