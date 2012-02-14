BRUSSELS Feb 14 A strike over government plans to raise the retirement age for port workers brought Belgium port traffic to a halt on Tuesday.

At Antwerp, Europe's second busiest port in terms of cargo tonnage, the stoppage by tugboat operators and traffic operators from late on Monday meant ships were unable to enter or leave - 31 were waiting to do so.

Belgium's smaller ports of Ghent and Zeebrugge were also at a standstill.

A union spokesman said the action would continue at least until a meeting with pensions minister Vincent Van Quickenborne planned for later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Louise Ireland)