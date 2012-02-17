BRUSSELS Feb 17 Belgian port workers
ended on Friday their strike over pension reform that brought
shipping in Europe's second-busiest cargo port of Antwerp to a
halt and operators were now working to clear the backlog.
The strike involving port workers such as traffic
controllers and harbour pilots began late on Monday in protest
against a planned increase of their retirement age to 62 from
60.
In Antwerp, a backlog of around 70 vessels was waiting
either to enter or exit the port.
"It will take at least 24 hours to clear this backlog," an
Antwerp port spokeswoman said.
The smaller port of Ghent said it would need at least two
days to clear 29 ships waiting, while Zeebrugge should be able
to clear the backlog by Friday evening.
