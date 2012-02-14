BRUSSELS Feb 14 Belgian rail unions have cancelled a strike due to take place on Wednesday over planned savings measures carried out by rail operator SNCB.

The ACOD Spoor union said in a statement that it was suspending its call for action given that SNCB had agreed to talks over a reorganisation that ACOD says threatens the well-being of staff.

"If this social dialogue does not take place then ACOD Spoor will not hesitate to reactivate its strike call and work out a plan of action," ACOD said.

Fellow union ACV-Transcom decided last Friday to call off the planned strike, which would have been the third such rail stoppage in three months.

Rail strikes typically knock out the entire network and also halt high-speed international services into and out of Belgium, such as the Eurostar from London, Thalys from Paris and Amsterdam as well as ICE from Germany.