LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has mandated Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan for a new 20-year syndicated benchmark issue.

The deal will most likely be launched and priced this week and follows a successful foray by the sovereign in January earlier this year.

The Belgium sold a EUR4.5bn 4.25% 10-year at the end of January that attracted demand in excess of EUR6.5bn from more than 125 investors. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)