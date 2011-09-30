BRUSSELS, Sept 30 A Congolese-born campaigner called for a Tintin book to be banned on Friday, arguing before a Belgian court that its cartoons of Africans were racist.

Campaigner Mbutu Mondondo Bienvenu launched a legal bid in 2007 against the book "Tintin in the Congo" but was able to start arguing his case in court only on Friday after months of legal argument.

"What poses a problem today is not (author) Herge, it's the commercialisation of a cartoon book which manifestly diffuses ideas based on racial superiority," lawyer Ahmed L'Hedim told the court. Lawyers expect a ruling in around two months.

The complainant initially brought criminal charges over the book written by Belgian Georges Remi, better known under his pen name Herge. However, after lengthy delays, his legal team started a civil case last year.

That case has been bogged down by a dispute over which court was empowered to hear proceedings.

The book was published in 1931 and Bienvenu is taking action against a modern version of the original. Racist language was removed in subsequent editions.

The English language version carries a warning to readers that its contents could be offensive and that it should be seen in the context of its time.

If the court decides against an outright ban, the complainant wants a similar warning placed on the editions in French and Dutch sold in Belgium.

Moulinsart, the foundation which holds the Tintin copyright, has refused to attach a warning. It says there are many works that could be accused of discrimination.

Publisher Casterman and Moulinsart present their arguments at a hearing in Brussels on Oct. 14.

Alain Berenboom, a lawyer representing Moulinsart and Casterman, told reporters outside the courtroom: "Asking a tribunal to make a warning is a form of censorship." (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert Woodward)