BRUSSELS, April 24 Belgian silver-from-scrap
recycler Umicore said on Tuesday 2012 recurring profits
were expected to decline because of higher charges linked to new
investments.
It said operating profit (EBIT) in 2012 would be between 370
million and 410 million euros ($485.61 million to $538.11
million), lower than a record 416 million euros it made last
year.
The former miner said overall performance in the first
quarter of this year had been positive, despite the "challenging
and unpredictable economic environment", and revenues increased
by 11 percent compared with the same period last year.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore)