LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has attracted more than USD1bn of orders for a three-year U.S. dollar-denominated RegS bond and has set final spread guidance at mid-swaps plus 50bp, one of the banks managing the deal said on Wednesday.

Credit Agricole and JP Morgan, which opened books earlier today at mid-swaps plus low 50s, will price the deal after books close at 1230GMT.

This will be the first dollar-denominated issue from Belgium in more than two years. In February 2010, the sovereign raised USD1bn from a five-year trade which printed at 22bp over mid-swaps. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Julian Baker)