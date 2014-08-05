Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
Aug 5 Belimo Holding AG : * Says H1 revenue up by 6.3 percent (3.1 percent in chf) to CHF 244.1 million * Says H1 EBIT CHF 42.0 million * Says H1 net income CHF 33.6 million (year ago: CHF 33.5 million) * Sees construction market in Europe to improve further and lead to steady
demand for Belimo Solutions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process