Aug 5 Belimo Holding AG : * Says H1 revenue up by 6.3 percent (3.1 percent in chf) to CHF 244.1 million * Says H1 EBIT CHF 42.0 million * Says H1 net income CHF 33.6 million (year ago: CHF 33.5 million) * Sees construction market in Europe to improve further and lead to steady