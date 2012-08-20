* Belize says has little wiggle room on superbond

* Official says unclear if will make coupon payment

* Belize missed due date on Aug. 20; has 30 days grace

By Mike McDonald

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 20 Belize's government has little room to negotiate on restructuring its $550 million "superbond" and it is too early to say if it will pay interest owed to bondholders or default on its debt, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.

Finance Secretary Joseph Waight said the Central American nation was awaiting a response from bondholders on the restructuring proposals put forward earlier this month, which could involve a haircut of up to 45 percent.

Belize had said last week it would not make a $23.5 million coupon payment scheduled for Aug. 20 and Waight said a payment within the 30-day grace period was still uncertain.

Asked if Belize would make the interest payment by Sept. 19, he said: "I can't say at this time. It all depends on how things are going."

Prime Minister Dean Barrow has said Belize cannot afford to service the $550 million dollar bond, which started with an interest rate of 4.25 percent but steps up this year to 8.5 percent.

"The proposals we put forward really reflect the level of relief needed to close the financing gaps," Waight said in a telephone interview. "The government may have a little bit of room to move but not very much."

One portfolio manager contacted by Thomson Reuters' IFR said the coupon payment could be used as a "sweetener" to get bondholders to sign up for a restructuring deal.

The government has put up three proposals, which include cutting the principal to be repaid by 45 percent and extending the maturity date to 2042 from the current 2029.

The interest rate on the bond, which accounts for about half Belize's government debt, could be cut to either a flat 3.5 percent throughout the term of the loan or step up from 1 percent in 2019 to 4 percent by 2042.

A third option would involve extending the term to 2062, no discount on the principal, a 15-year grace period on principal payments and a flat interest rate of 2 percent.

The yield on the bond has risen more than 10 percentage points to more than 30 percent since the restructuring scenarios were released on Aug. 8.