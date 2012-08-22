UPDATE 2-Germany encouraged over Opel jobs, but UK union worries
* PSA Group in talks to buy GM's Opel/Vauxhall brands (Adds UK union, source, government comments)
MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Belize's government is confident that it can successfully negotiate a restructuring of its $550 million superbond with investors, Prime Minister Dean Barrow said on Wednesday.
"We are absolutely confident of success. We are absolutely confident that we can achieve an agreed solution with all creditors," Barrow told a news conference.
Asked if Belize could afford to stay out of international credit markets, Barrow said the country could do so, but that it was not contemplating a failure of the talks.
* PSA Group in talks to buy GM's Opel/Vauxhall brands (Adds UK union, source, government comments)
* Verizon simplifies prepaid offerings, introduces new 2 GB plan
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 Citibank, N.A. South Africa said on Monday it aimed to improve its internal systems and monitoring processes after it agreed to pay a 69.5 million rand ($5 million) penalty for its role in a forex trading cartel.