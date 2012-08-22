* Belize prime minister sees deal with superbond creditors

* Barrow says country not at point of defaulting

BELIZE CITY Aug 22 Belize's government is confident that it can successfully negotiate a restructuring of its $550 million superbond with investors, Prime Minister Dean Barrow said on Wednesday.

"We are absolutely confident of success. We are absolutely confident that we can achieve an agreed solution with all creditors," Barrow told a news conference.

Belize missed a scheduled interest payment this week and although it has a grace period of 30 days, ratings agencies said on Tuesday that holders of the notes would likely face severe losses on their investments.

Investors were shocked by Belize's suggestion earlier this month that they take a haircut of up to 45 percent on the investment, even though a restructuring had been a possibility since at least February.

Reflecting the market unease, the yield on the bond has almost doubled since the start of the year.

The spread over U.S. Treasuries -- the premium that investors demand to hold the bond -- hit 2,332 basis points on Wednesday, higher than any other country in the JP Morgan EMBI Global index, in which it has a 0.05 percent weighting. According to that measure, Belize is seen as more than twice as risky as Argentina and Pakistan as an investment destination.

Insisting the country was not at the point of default, Barrow said that Belize was prepared to deal with any consequences if negotiations with creditors proved unsuccessful, noting that Belize was already effectively locked out of international markets and had no plans for future borrowing.

"I hope the bondholders do not suffer from hubris," Barrow said. "Since we came flying out of the blocks, it might have discombobulated the bondholders ... but I think they will come to the table."

Belize has said it hopes to have 75 percent of bondholders on board for the restructuring option that is chosen, and officials say they have met with 85 percent.

A HAIRCUT VS. AN EXTENSION

Barrow said he was willing to consider any counterproposal from investors to the three proposals the government has put forward.

But he preferred those options involving a haircut of up to 45 percent on the bond, under which the interest rate would be cut to either a flat 3.5 percent throughout the term of the loan or step up from 1 percent in 2019 to 4 percent by 2042.

A haircut is the percentage reduction in a bond's face value - defined in an agreement with bondholders - to lower the bond issuer's debt. With a 45 percent haircut, a bondholder would get back just 55 cents for every dollar owed.

A third option would involve extending the term to 2062, no discount on the principal, a 15-year grace period on principal payments and a flat interest rate of 2 percent.

A step-up in the interest rate on the superbond to 8.5 percent pushed a regular interest payment scheduled for Aug. 20 up to $23.5 million, and Barrow said Belize was now saddled with debts that it could not service.

Barrow said the restructuring - the bond's second following a n agreement with creditors in 2007 - would make the country's debt level sustainable, and there would be no further debt renegotiation following the current talks.

"This is it," he said.