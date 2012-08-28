MEXICO CITY Aug 28 Belize bondholders said on Tuesday no meaningful talks can take place about renegotiating the country's $550 million superbond until the government comes up with more information.

The Central American nation has said it is confident of successful negotiations but not committed to a timeline. It has until Sept. 19 to make a missed coupon payment to investors or formally default on the debt.

The committee formed to represent bondholders said in a statement that the government had been "unnecessarily provocative" in missing the payment and putting up restructuring options without any discussion. It had asked for more information to understand Belize's statement that it could not afford to service the debt.

"We ... need to receive from the (government) the information necessary to complete our analysis before meaningful discussions can take place," said Mike Gerrard, managing director at BroadSpan, which is advising the committee.

Bondholders said they wanted to agree on a new debt sustainability analysis with Belize, noting that the International Monetary Fund's 2011 report on the country's finances had not flagged a looming payment problem.