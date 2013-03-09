BELIZE CITY, March 8 Belize's government said on
Friday it had met the required threshold needed to complete a
debt exchange on the country's $550 million superbond, allowing
the tiny the Central American nation to restructure its debt.
In a statement, the government said that holders of 86.17
percent of Belize's U.S. dollar bonds due in 2029 had agreed to
swap them for new bonds due in 2038.
The Belize government needed a 75 percent take-up rate to
trigger a collective action clause, a mechanism used to
restructure government bonds in a crisis.
"The results of the tender process that ended today means
that such an exchange of the entirety of the 2029 Bonds is
expected to take place at a closing of the transaction later
this month," the Belize government said in the statement.