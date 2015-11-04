(Adds details, background, comment)
By David Alire Garcia
BELIZE CITY Nov 4 Belize, a tiny
English-speaking Central American country, voted in an early
election on Wednesday in which Prime Minister Dean Barrow hopes
to secure a record third consecutive term.
Barrow, a 64-year-old lawyer, called the vote in late
September more than a year ahead of schedule amid signs his
political opponents are regrouping and fears generous Venezuelan
aid crucial to his budget may be at risk.
The incumbent says he wants to put an early end to the
"distraction" of the campaign season in the country of about
350,000 people which faces a push by neighboring Guatemala to
absorb a large area of its territory.
Many voters voiced apathy, seeing little scope for change
whether Barrow's United Democratic Party (UDP) or the main
opposition People's United Party (PUP) wins. Others hoped the
upstart Belize Progressive Party, which is also fielding
candidates, could win some seats in the national assembly.
"I'm for change. We need better people ... Both of the two
major parties are corrupt," said retired teacher Lorraine Gomez,
her index finger stained with purple ink after voting.
Belize's $1.6 billion economy is highly dependent on
tourism, as well as agricultural exports like sugar and bananas.
It also relies heavily on PetroCaribe, a Venezuelan aid program
that offers fuel at discounted prices.
Since 2012, Barrow has plowed the best part of 300 million
Belize dollars ($151.52 million) in Venezuelan aid into
infrastructure projects including 150 new paved roads in Belize
City, the country's commercial hub.
Venezuela's economic woes and the prospect of the opposition
winning parliamentary elections there in December is stirring
concerns that the aid to Belize could end.
"There are looming crises facing the Belizean nation and
people. The PetroCaribe monies are drying up, the banking system
is in trouble," said PUP leader Francis Fonseca, 48, a two-time
former cabinet minister, who would become prime minister if his
party wins the majority of seats in the national assembly.
A longstanding territorial dispute with neighboring
Guatemala that Guatemalan president-elect Jimmy Morales revived
during his successful campaign will also face Belize's next
government.
Morales, a comedian who swept to power last month as an
anti-corruption crusader, pledged to win back portions of Belize
that a previous Guatemalan government argued it lawfully
inherited from Spain's colonial holdings centuries ago.
"We will not be bullied and Mr. Morales needs to learn that
right quick," said Barrow, whose UDP is hoping to add to the 19
seats it holds in the 31-member national assembly.
Preliminary election results are expected by Wednesday
night.
($1 = 1.9800 Belize dollars)
