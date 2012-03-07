* Belize's 178,000 voters urged to have their say
* Centrist UDP government seeking second term
* Superbond, offshore drilling, security are key issues
By Krista Hughes
SAN PEDRO, Belize, March 7 Belize's
centrist government seeks a second term on Wednesday in
elections which could seriously affect scope for borrowing in
the tiny Central American nation, best known for its pristine
beaches and the world's second-longest coral reef.
Prime Minister Dean Barrow has turned repayments on a $550
million bond into a campaign issue and said if re-elected, his
first act will be to renegotiate the terms of a bond which
accounts for half the country's debt and 40 percent of its
economic output.
Belize, about the same size as Massachusetts and the 13th
most indebted country in the world, is locked into a bruising
schedule of rising interest rates which will cost the government
$46 million over the next 12 months - 12 percent of revenues.
Ratings agencies have already pushed the country's credit
rating well into 'junk' territory and a painful debt
restructuring could risk fresh downgrades and hurt Belize's
ability to raise funds in capital markets in the future.
Barrow has not given details of his restructuring plans, and
Opposition Leader Francis Fonseca said he would meet obligations
by growing the $1.25 billion, tourism-dependent economy.
Jobs and the economy are the top concerns for Belize's
313,000-strong population - a mix of Creoles, Spanish-speaking
Mestizos, Maya Indians, African-descended Garifuna and
German-speaking Mennonites - along with security and oil
exploration.
The United Democratic Party (UDP) goes into the election
with a strong lead, controlling 25 of 31 seats in parliament,
with the remaining six held by the opposition People's United
Power (PUP), voted out in 2008 after 10 years in power.
Informal opinion polls showed many voters undecided in the
run-up to the vote, and many said they were disillusioned with
both major parties, which have alternated in power since
Belize's independence from Britain in 1981.
For the first time, minor parties have joined forces to run
under the banner of the Belize Unity Alliance and are fielding
nine candidates.
In San Pedro, the biggest town on Ambergris Caye off the
country's northern coast, flags sported the UDP's red, white and
blue colors. But there were also flyers for an independent
candidate, while a convoy of golf carts cruised the island's few
paved roads exhorting voters to vote for the Alliance.
"I think the UDP will win but they won't win like four years
ago, maybe they will have a majority but not the same (size),"
said bartender Raul Delgado, 49.
Offshore drilling is also a hot topic locally because the
Belize Barrier Reef passes just east of the island. A recent
poll organized by activists showed widespread
opposition to further exploration. Belize has exported oil since
2006, although output is low at around 4,000 barrels per day.
"If petroleum spreads through the sea, local people will
suffer; the island lives from tourists," said Daisy Santos, 21,
who manages a souvenir shop on San Pedro's main tourist strip.
Barrow has promised to hold a formal referendum on offshore
drilling and PUP leader Fonseca, who has been in the job for
just over four months, has pledged a moratorium.
(Additional reporting by Mike McDonald in Guatemala City;
Editing by Gary Crosse)