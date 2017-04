BELIZE CITY Nov 5 Belizean Prime Minister Dean Barrow won a record third consecutive term in the tiny English-speaking Central American country's national election on Wednesday, the election authority said.

Barrow, a 64-year-old lawyer, called the vote in late September more than a year ahead of schedule amid signs his political opponents were regrouping and fears generous Venezuelan aid crucial to his budget may be at risk. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)