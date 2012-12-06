GUATEMALA CITY Dec 6 Software pioneer John
McAfee did not have a heart attack in Guatemala as originally
thought, but is suffering from stress and hypertension, his
lawyer Telesforo Guerra said on Thursday.
"He never had a heart attack. Nothing like that," Guerra
said in Guatemala City. "I'm not a doctor. I'm just telling you
what the doctors told me. He was suffering from stress,
hypertension and tachycardia (an abnormally rapid hearbeat)."
After being rushed to a hospital in an ambulance on
Thursday, McAfee, 67, was later spirited out of the building out
of sight of reporters and into a police patrol car, Guerra said.
McAfee, who is fighting deportation from Guatemala, was
detained on Wednesday after crossing illegally into the country
from neighboring Belize. Police in Belize want to question
McAfee in connection with his neighbor's murder.
Earlier, Guerra said McAfee had suffered two mild heart
attacks in the morning.