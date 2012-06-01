By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK, June 1
NEW YORK, June 1 Moody's Investors Service cut
Belize's sovereign foreign currency credit rating to C from Caa
on Friday, moving it even deeper into junk status and citing a
deteriorating ability and willingness to pay its external debt.
"Belize faces weak short- to medium-term growth prospects,
accumulating contingent fiscal liabilities and a questionable
outlook for debt sustainability," Moody's said.
In April, a Belize official told Reuters the government is
considering options to restructure a $550 million 'super bond'
before the next payment is due in August.
"Moody's expects that the government will proceed with a
pre-emptive debt restructuring this year. The restructuring will
be focused on the $547 million Superbond which accounts for
about half of the government's debt and is itself the result of
a distressed debt exchange completed in 2007," Moody's said.
The outlook is set at developing, the firm said in a
statement, adding it depends on what the government discloses
concerning the terms of a potential debt restructuring.
The government's ability to service its debt is likely to
weaken because of declining oil-related revenues and rising
fiscal liabilities following the nationalization of Belize
Electricity and Belize Telecommunications, the firm said.
Belize is a small Central American nation of approximately
313,00 people.
Standard & Poor's lowered Belize to a CCC-minus rating in
March with a negative credit outlook on the nation's foreign
sovereign currency debt.
Moody estimates the likelihood of a default on the foreign
credit as higher than that of the domestic debt, which accounts
for less than 20 percent of total government debt.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Kenneth Barry)